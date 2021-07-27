Amelia Earhart fans of all types were present to celebrate the Atchison-born aviatrix’s 124th birthday celebration this past weekend at the place where some say her dreams took flight.
Amelia’s birthday was celebrated with an ice cream social at Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, located at 223 North Terrace Street.
AE Museum Director Heather Roesch estimated about 100 persons attended the event. There were games and prizes for the youngsters. Some of the games were of the era when Amelia, her sister Muriel “Pidge” might have played along with their cousins and neighborhood friends.
Youngsters attending tried their hand with giant bubbles, sack races, bean bag toss, corn hole toss and a ring toss.
