Vietnam War Prison of War and Hanoi Hilton Survivor, Colonel O-6, Leroy Stutz U.S. Air Force, retired, will be coming home to address the audience who gather the upcoming 100-year anniversary commemoration of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Atchison.
An Atchison County native, Stutz was reared near Monrovia, attended school in the county, and graduated from Atchison County Community High School. Stutz’s biographical sketch indicates soon after graduation, he joined the Kansas National Guard in 1957 and attended Washburn University. Stutz received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1964, and after flight and reconnaissance photo training was promoted to the first lieutenant and assigned to Udorn, Thailand flying the RF-4C Phantom II. Stutz was awarded his first of two Silver Stars in recognition of bravery for a reconnaissance mission on Nov. 23, 1966, near Hanoi North Vietnam over hostile territory. Stutz gathered intelligence that restricted the flow of vital materials from Hanoi to Communist China.
Stutz was captured during his 85th combat mission on Dec. 2, 1966, which was a photo reconnaissance mission over Hanoi as he and his co-pilot Captain Robert R. Gregory passed over their target, and their aircraft was struck by 57mm AAA ground fire. Stutz and Gregory ejected. Their aircraft crashed about 25 miles from Hanoi. Stutz and Gregory managed to establish voice contact with one another before they were captured. Later on the day of their capture, Stutz saw Gregory unconscious as they were transported to the Hanoi Hilton. It was the last time Stutz saw him. Gregory was listed as missing action. Stutz was promoted to captain and was released on March 4, 1973, one of about 600 Americans freed during Operation Homecoming.
About 22 years after Stutz returned home to his loved ones, Gregory’s remains were discovered and returned to his family. Stutz retired from the Air Force in June 1994 after 30 years of active duty.
The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall Board of Trustees, Chairman Travis Grossman, Larry Servaes, and Terry McKinney are hosting the special commemorative event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. The Trustees are inviting the public to join in the special celebration that honors men and women who gave all and all veterans of military service from World War I to the present. The event will feature historical displays of events and relics dating back to the construction of the facility throughout its ongoing revitalization, rehabilitation, preservation, and refreshments.
Throughout Kansas following the Armistice that brought WWI to a close, plans began to build permanent community activity centers as memorials to honor WWI veterans and servicemen who gave all a tribute to their service. In 1919 Atchison County made their plan to build one. Eight lots were purchased for $16,000 on Oct. 16, 1919, in Atchison. Construction started on April 20, 1920. An injunction was filed by rural residents to stop the Atchison County Commission from spending more than $125,000, on the construction. After the injunction was denied, the cornerstone was ceremoniously and officially laid with a copper box buried beneath it on Nov. 11, 1920. Lists of the ex-servicemen, both American Legion memberships, and a Pope Benedict blessed medal comprised the box’s contents. Following the cornerstone ceremony, there was a parade.
The Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post, for whites, and the Murphy-Majors-Sloan American Legion Post, comprised of black veterans, participated in the re-enactment of a “sham battle” to commemorate the Armistice.
About two years later, Memorial Hall was dedicated, on April 23, 1922. It was estimated that 2,500 members of the public attended the event that filled the facility to its capacity.
General Wilder S. Metcaf and W.Y. Morgan, a Republican candidate for the nomination for governor addressed the crowd.
After the Memorial Hall opened, the facility housed the two Legions, each in their specified rooms located on different sides of the building. It also served as the National Guard Armory.
Throughout its century of use, Memorial Hall has served as a public gathering spot for various venues featuring civic events, educational exhibits, entertainment like dancing and concerts, pageants, award presentations, wrestling, roller skating, indoor soccer, basketball, and other indoor sporting events. Currently, it houses the Atchison Recreation Commission and its activities.
In the 21st Century, the Memorial Hall Revitalization Committee was formed in an effort to ensure the facility would remain a fully functional community landmark. Through the group’s efforts, the building is listed on both Kansas and National historic registries. Through grant funding the building has been awarded funds to rehabilitate, restore and preserve the original integrity of the facility; make structural repairs, and bring the facility into compliance with ADA standards like restroom upgrades and a handicap accessible viewing section for sports spectators.
Bronze plaques attached to the exterior of the Memorial Hall display the names of Atchison County men and women who sacrificed their lives for freedom. The plaque along the west end is a memorial to WWI. Installed in recent years is a plaque along the east side of the memorial tribute to the fallen servicemen and women from WWII to the present time. A plaza area with commemorative bricks, branches of military service, a handicap-accessible entrance, and new flag poles enhance the front of the building.
