Catholic Charities NE Kansas is getting help from Lions Clubs International with the current food shortage and upcoming winter
The Lions Club is giving the building a hot water vessel available for the homeless to come and make hot water, soup or coffee this coming winter.
"Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and most Fridays. Some Fridays we are out of town for meetings so the doors will not be open, but the majority of Fridays the door is open," Catholic Charities Administrative Assistant Kelly Thompson said. "I also have included items in their weekly bags such as disposable cups, drinks, and food items to use with the dispenser."
Thompson is also the treasurer of the Lions Club and is helping bring a program called Add 1 to Catholic Charities.
The program involves anyone just taking one food item after a trip to a store and donating said item to a pantry in Atchison.
"We're in a food drought because of the cost of everything," Thompson said. "Our CEOs sent out an email to all our donors which got me thinking and we at the Lions Club decided to start this campaign."
Thompson said having this will hopefully encourage others to help those in need in the smallest way possible.
"A lot of the times people feel overwhelmed and think 'Well what can I do about it," Thompson said. "Everybody can do something, and it doesn't have to be big, even if it's just one item when you go to the store."
President of Lions Club Anna Harris said so many people are in need of help with the current state of the food market.
"They choose whatever food bank to take it to, and at least it's getting food to the people who need it," Harris said. "There are a lot of people who need it right now."
