Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities NE Kansas will have a hot water vessel available for the homeless to come and make hot water, soup or coffee this coming winter.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Catholic Charities NE Kansas is getting help from Lions Clubs International with the current food shortage and upcoming winter

The Lions Club is giving the building a hot water vessel available for the homeless to come and make hot water, soup or coffee this coming winter.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.