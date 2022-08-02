CASA

From Left to Right:Taylor Johnson, Carolyn Schreiner and Kelly Sneller from CASA staff in Atchison.

 Photo by: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe

The month of July started off with a bang for the citizens of Atchison and Atchison County reading an article in the Atchison Globe about a new organization that has opened up, CASA. CASA is an organization that helps children in cases of abuse with counseling and even finding other accommodations if necessary. The CASA office is located in the Berger Building in downtown Atchison. 

The staff of CASA splits time between Leavenworth and Atchison right now. The office which is decorated to make children feel safe was lacking in one area; stuffed animals are used for the children who come to visit. They are allowed to pick a stuffed animal and that is their "buddy" to hold and keep. 

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.