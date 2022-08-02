The month of July started off with a bang for the citizens of Atchison and Atchison County reading an article in the Atchison Globe about a new organization that has opened up, CASA. CASA is an organization that helps children in cases of abuse with counseling and even finding other accommodations if necessary. The CASA office is located in the Berger Building in downtown Atchison.
The staff of CASA splits time between Leavenworth and Atchison right now. The office which is decorated to make children feel safe was lacking in one area; stuffed animals are used for the children who come to visit. They are allowed to pick a stuffed animal and that is their "buddy" to hold and keep.
The Globe did the story and went just a little bit further and asked the public to bring new stuffed animals to the Globe office till the end of July when all the animals would go to CASA and wait for their forever home. It was originally thought about 50 animals would be collected, which would help, but more would be needed. As the month went on MGP, Blish-Mize, Berger Company and many other wonderful people donated and the stuffed animals kept on coming.
At the end of the month the front of the lobby at the Atchison Globe was filled with large bags of stuffed animals. The Globe personnel kept watching the pile grow higher and higher each day.
Above is a picture of the stuffed animals donated to the CASA program. Taylor, Carolyn and Kelly are surrounded by the mounds of animals. It certainly looks like more than 50 were donated and CASA is so grateful to all who donated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.