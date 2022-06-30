A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer is a trained citizen who is appointed by a judge to represent the best interests of a child in court. CASAs are individuals who express a genuine concern for the welfare and love of children.
In 2019 the Atchison CASA unit was set up. The unit is an offspring of the Leavenworth CASA organization. The need is great in Atchison with over 72 cases on the books, and it can only be speculated that there are probably many more children who need CASA’s help.
"Rick Berger was kind enough to give us space while we applied for our grant and believed that Atchison needed to have CASA,” Executive Director Kelly Meyer said. “Right now we are sharing staff, so we are in Atchison when needed and have hours by appointment.”
Meyer said that volunteers are the life’s blood of the organization.
“We need volunteers, at least 12 people who can spare 1 to 2 hours a week, that is the minimum we ask for,” Meyer said.
To be a volunteer there is a few criteria which include: must be 21 years of age, it doesn’t matter if a male or female, will need to go through training before meeting the child, will only have 1 child or 1 sibling group, has a desire to help a child be safe and to give the child happy memories.
The ability to communicate, in both written and verbal forms, is a strong factor for consideration. CASA volunteers must have no record of confirmed involvement in child abuse or neglect or conviction of a felony crime.
Applications are available online at: CASALvks.org or you can call: 913-651-6440.
At this time CASA Atchison needs cleaning supplies, diapers, and new stuffed animals with tags left on them. The stuffed animals should be no bigger than 10” tall, and children prefer dogs or cats.
The drop-off place is the Atchison Globe office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 to 1 only.
