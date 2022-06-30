The Cartmiller Oil Company served automotive needs in Atchison. The station, pictured at 6th and Utah Avenue, faces west. Behind the station, the Blish, Mize, and Silliman warehouse can be seen. The photo was taken in the 1940s. Digitization funded by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission through the Kansas State Historical Records Advisory Board.
