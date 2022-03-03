The Atchison Child Care Association was founded by Frances Strieby in 1968. Strieby is the mother of Carrie Sowers, who is now the Executive Director of the center.
Sowers remembers that in 3rd grade her mother recruited her to be the number one volunteer. For that designation she got to play with the children and help clean the building.
It seems that early introduction to child care was to forever remain with her because she went on to get a degree in Early Childhood Education. She then became a teacher’s aide and worked her way up to becoming Executive Director when her mother retired in 2002.
Today the child care center is located in the old Franklin school on Kansas Avenue. Sowers said, “the very first center was located in the Monks home
that was located in the middle of the highway going towards Leavenworth.” The home was torn down in 1969 and the Presbyterian Church allowed the center to use their basement and the community center basement. ”The elders told Frances that we could stay until we found a permanent home. We found one, 30 years later when we moved into the former Franklin School,” Sowers said. Her brother Jay Strieby bought the Franklin School for $101.
The building needed some improvements before the move over Thanksgiving in 1997. Staff packed up everything and moved the center to its new home and opened on the Monday after Thanksgiving. “We worked so hard to get moved but it happened and the crew had Thanksgiving dinner together,” Sowers said.
At present there are 179 children on the rolls. 42 of the children are second generation kids.
“I feel like a prideful grandma, these kids are going to lead the way someday,” Sowers said. “Three family school members came here as children and now work here.”
Part of the learning foundation is early socialization, manners and a love of the outdoors. “Our kids are outdoor kids, no TV,” Sowers said.
The Atchison Child Care Association is a 501C3 which means it is not a subsidized program. Children two weeks old to age twelve are eligible. The program is a recipient of United Way funding for scholarships for preschool and childcare.
In order to attend the child care center, the children must be up to date on all of their vaccinations. Amberwell doctors Norma Green and Bonnie Thackett provide the first aid, CPR, medicine dispensing and any emergency medical treatment should it become necessary.
“Someday early childhood schooling will be mandated for ages three thru five and all children will be given the same chance through the educational system,” Sowers said.
“My staff is just the best. Terri Hardin, lead staff joined us in 1987 and she is the greatest gift ever,” Sowers said.
“We often say, your wallet may be empty but you heart will always be full,” Sowers said with a large smile on her face.
