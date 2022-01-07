Atchison county has been fortunate to have dedicated extension agent Diane Nielson leading educational programming in family and consumer science and positive 4-H youth development areas for thirty-two years. Her careful identification of local issues and passion for educating county residents has reached a wide variety of audiences during her career as Atchison County Extension Agent. Her interest in such topics as nutrition, health, and well-being, early childhood development, aging, and leadership development has caused her to bring research and science-based solutions to Atchison county. Nielson has brought innovative teaching methods to individuals and families to offer self-improving ideas to improve their quality of life.
K-State Research and Extension Atchison County programs will look much different next year. Local funding to the extension program was reduced by $52,000. Sadly, long-term extension agent, Diane Nielson will be exiting the program after a 32-year career in Atchison County. Nielson has been an advocate for children, families, and vulnerable citizens and brought attention to the county’s health rankings resulting in helping to establish what would become Live Well, Live Atchison.
Nielson’s educational programs have been about creating healthy communities and have reached thousands of Atchison Countians in the past year. A key mental health and suicide awareness program entitled Taco About The Tough Stuff helped teens give voice to mental health issues related to covid. Maur Hill/Mount Academy headmaster, Phil Baniewicz credits Nielson’s support to apply for grant funds to guide students to develop lifesaving coping strategies as a key school achievement during the spring semester.
Nielson also worked with Atchison High student leaders during the pandemic outreach to county students. School counselor, Lindsey Hansen reports these outcomes were likewise beneficial to assist students to understand the mental and physical stress of these days. Earlier in the year, Nielson responded to national research data suggesting teens continue to struggle with mental health related to COVID and connected with 4-H student leaders across the state to give teens a voice to address mental health issues.
Ray Ladd, extension agent, would share that her career has brought outside funding and community to stabilize the local extension program budget which was $140,000 in 2021. Prior grant writing funding received during her tenure has been a great benefit of public tax dollars. While a successful grant writer in her own right; Nielson has led as well as hosted numerous grant writing workshops in the community.
Non-traditional programming has not intimidated Nielson. The Covid health and safety protocols to lesson face-to-face contacts led to virtual teaching. Nielson’s love of teaching drove her to develop personal skills that led to a series of weekly digital entitled “Living Well” that attracted hundreds of viewers across Kansas. Additionally, the 2020 county fair had digital sharing by Atchison county 4-H youth about their projects and had over 19,000 views and local youth project displays across the county in businesses.
Working quietly in the community to educate youth, parents, and senior citizens, Nielson is known on the regional, state, and national stage for her pioneering work in the field of family and consumer sciences and positive youth development fields. Under her leadership, Atchison County youth participated in a landmark positive youth development longitudinal study. Conducted by Tufts University, the 10-year study is often cited by the American Academy of Medicine as a basis of essential needs of positive and healthy youth development.
Nielson was a founding organizer of Dream Team, brought Parents University, Dare to Be You parenting, Atchison Believing In Opportunities for Our Kids (BOOK), Dining With Diabetes, the popular Kids A Cooking program and partnered with USD 377 teacher, Wanda Small, to offer STEAM programs, She started early programs to teach GPS to youth, has planned multiple 4-H camp activities and continues to encourage community service and leadership development by youth. A student wellness Ambassador program was created and piloted locally and led to a state-wide introduction.
Nielson has a passion to empower teens to develop their spark in leadership and in project learnings. 4-H camp allowed Nielson to reach hundreds of Kansas teens in counselor training and campers in county day camps and at Rock Springs. Smiles on the faces of campers are a reward for the personal efforts to share positive youth development methods and activities. Nielson’s personal conviction to advocate for children, families, and vulnerable citizens allowed her to focus on these programs over her career in the community: introduction of Farmers Market vouchers, food safety, and commercial ServSafe training and certification being an advisor to Family Community Educators, Snap Ed, and Food Nutrition for multiple years in Atchison county, PATH community leadership, Safe Food Preservation workshops, teaching food nutrition and Truths and Myths of Diets. Nielson credits early career experience in Greeley county on AIDS education that prepared her for the current and ongoing Covid pandemic education delivery.
Food preparation methods of wok cooking, pressure cooking, or other nutrition education programs had appeal for Nielson as these led to discussions about increasing fruit and vegetables to reduce cancer, heart disease, and chronic disease. Scan the county’s website, and Nielson won’t truly be going away any time soon as the web pages provide information for young parents, family mealtime, and many healthy living resources. An extension career expanding nearly four decades, there are bound to be a few critics. Yet, Nielson recalls advice learned as a Kansas Leadership Institute graduate. In spite of a storied career, Nielson touts working with area youth through the 4-H program as one of her biggest achievements and satisfactions. “For many, think 4-H and thoughts turn to the county fair and competition but Nielson shares this is simply the cherry on top of the ice cream sundae. 4-H is the relationship connections with caring adults who teach youth vital life skills such as public speaking, leadership, civic engagement, and potential career skills that are the true success of the 4-H program. While county fairs bring many fond memories, the stress of the week can lead to disappointed youth and at times disgruntled parents with an eye only on the prize. But Nielson instead paints a picture that is the connections maintained with 4-H graduates that are the key prize of 4-H involvement. She recalls current Kearney county physician Jill Corpstein engaging in a leadership effort to convert all gas pumps to ethanol. Arriving at the county fair without one pump to boast about, teen Corpstein confessed to feelings of failure. Nielson’s take on the situation was not one of failure but rather the importance of teaching youth there is no shame in failure rather use it as the opportunity to learn.
Extension work is about introducing research knowledge in the community setting to improve the lives of individuals, families, and communities. Education related to change can be threatening for some and create feelings of discomfort. The unknown can feel like a threat or change can create a sense of a loss of power. As a result, we are seeing polar divisions within our communities, state, and nation. Nielson shares a technique she learned at Kansas Leadership Center to assist with civic engagement. Called In Your Shoes; conflicting groups are asked to literally react to the situation from the perspective of their opposition’s shoes. With this new insight, the key to success is to set down together and seek to peacefully find common ground and grow the relationship from this point. Another tip Nielson shares are to ask yourself looking in the mirror will the disagreement matter 10 years from now; if the answer is no then remember to let go and choose your battle carefully. Take deep breathes and remind ourselves, if the words we say are the last; would we want them engraved on our tombstone as a communication example to our future generations. Civic discourse is a vital life skill to learn today.
Nielson’s continued interest in early childhood development leads to request funds be contributed to the introduction of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Atchison County. Singer Dolly Parton provides a book monthly from birth for the next 60 months. Local funds are required to support shipping costs.
Ray Ladd, Atchison County Extension agent would like to invite the community to join the local extension board in a celebration of Nielson’s career achievements on January 26 at the Atchison Area YMCA from 3 to 6 pm
