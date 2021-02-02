A vehicle reported Sunday within Atchison city limits was recovered Tuesday morning in Brown County.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that Nichlos Norton, of Atchison, told police was taken Sunday from the 1700 block of Utah. Police recovered the car, Wilson said. The vehicle was recovered near 120th and Nighthawk, about a mile north of U.S.73, between Everest and Horton. Atchison Police Detectives joined the Brown County Sheriff's Office authorities Feb. 2 at the scene where the vehicle was recovered as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.