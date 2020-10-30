Police and EMS responded to the scene of an accident Thursday, Oct. 29 that sent an Effingham woman to Amberwell hospital by ambulance for examination of possible injury.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the accident occurred about 5 p.m. to U.S. Highway 73 and Raven Hill Road. It was there that a 2000 Kenworth semitrailer truck driven by Elvin Domann, of Winchester, and a 2003 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Norma Smith, of Effingham, had collided.
Domann and Smith were both westbound on Raven Hill Road and both stopped at the stop sign along U.S. Highway 73, Wilson said. Both vehicles proceeded to turn right onto the highway when they collided. Smith was taken to the hospital for examination and her car was towed from the scene.
