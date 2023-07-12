Caplinger

Steve Caplinger (R), Sterling Falk (L)

 Photo by: Barbara Trimble

Steve Caplinger is a name you readily hear when visiting the small town of Effingham, Kansas. But, to the people who visit the Atchison County Historical Society he is the person who stepped in to become the director of the museum after the death of Chris Taylor in 2019. 

Caplinger has a clear vision of what the museum can become and has set about working to put together a board of directors that would help bring that vision to life. Along with the board, Caplinger recruited an Atchison native, Sterling Falk, that was a senior at Benedictine College to help part-time but later became a right-hand man when he joined the staff at the museum. Caplinger and Falk became their own dynamic duo completing one chore after another to give the museum’s artifacts a structure that leads visitors through the history of Atchison County.  