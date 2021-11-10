All but one of the races are official as a result of the 2021 city and school elections throughout Atchison County.
Undecided are who will fill the open two seats for Huron City Council due to a three-way tie between three write-in potentials, Joel Clem, Kimberly Clem and Ronnie Funk.
County Clerk Michelle Phillips, the county’s chief election officer said she expects the county commissioners serving as the Atchison County Canvassing Board will break during the tie at their upcoming commission meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16 by a method yet to be determined.
As a result of the vote canvass from the ballots voted in the Nov. 2 General Election a total of 2,188 voters participated, which represents a 17.9 percent turnout of the total registered voters in the county.
Of all the votes cast there were a total of 20 ballots considered to be provisional for various reasons. Twelve of these concerned registered voters who had relocated to other addresses within Atchison County; two voters did not show a valid forms of identification at the polls and three registered voter returned their ballot after the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day; and two persons were not registered voters according to county records.
Only a total of four ballots were not counted in the official tally. These were the provisional ballots from non-registered voters and the ones from voters who were unable to show valid forms of ID at the polls.
Commissioner Casey Quinn served as one of the 42 election workers for the first time. Quinn described it was an eye-opening experience for her and very time consuming. Her election night task was to serve on the review board and to enter the names of all who received write-in votes be it for real persons or sarcastic persons or phrases.
Five county staff members pulled some dutiful chores during the recent election process. There were a total of 19 precincts represented at 10 polling sites and one in the county clerk’s office.
There were 146 advanced that included one Uniformed and Overseas Citizens absentee vote. The advanced voted mailout ballots received back was 88.
There were 288 early voters who cast their votes in the clerk’s office prior to Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.