220730canvass

Chief Election Officer Michelle Phillips, left, explains the provisional ballots from Atchison's recent special election to Atchison County Canvassing Board,  Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn, Chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Jack Bower. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

The City of Atchison's recent special election to generate revenue from a 1 cent sales tax is officially history by way of the official vote canvass Tuesday at the courthouse.

The Atchison County commissioners convened to review the provisional ballots in their official capacity as the Atchison County Canvassing Board as presented by Chief Election Officer Michellle Phillips, the Atchison County Clerk.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.