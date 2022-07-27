The City of Atchison's recent special election to generate revenue from a 1 cent sales tax is officially history by way of the official vote canvass Tuesday at the courthouse.
The Atchison County commissioners convened to review the provisional ballots in their official capacity as the Atchison County Canvassing Board as presented by Chief Election Officer Michellle Phillips, the Atchison County Clerk.
Phillips reported 1,056 voters turned out to participate, which is a turnout of 15.3 percent of the eligible voters.
There were eight precincts open at four polling where city residents could vote on July 14, the day of the election. Additionally the County Clerk's Office in the courthouse was open for advance voters. Sixteen poll workers were hired to serve at the precincts. Four county staff members also took on some election duties.
Phillips explained because of the special election schedule in close proximity of the Aug. 2 primary, the voter registration for city residents was interrupted due to the Kansas State Election guidelines that dictates registration must cease within 21 days prior to an election.
"There were some very upset people," Phillips said.
After some consultation and guidance from the Kansas Secretary of State's Office, the registration resumed and was allowed to continue until the initial July 12 registration deadline for the Aug. 12 deadline.
Phillips said 106 advance voters distributed, but only 59 were returned to her office, all of them were counted. There were 337 voters who came to her office to take advantage of early voting.
Commissioner Jack Bower calculated about 40 percent of the voters went to the courthouse to vote in advance.
There were a total of 40 ballots considered provisional, Phillips told commissioners. The ballots were reviewed for the following reasons:
> There were 15 from registered voters who had relocated to a different residence, all were counted because they voted with correct ballots at their correct polling place.
>Nine registered voter ballots were returned by mail after the 7 p.m. deadline, but all were counted because they were postmarked Aug. 14.
>Nine voters were registered after the registration was re-opened between Aug. 8-12, and their votes counted.
>Two ballots were returned due to a technical error in their addresses, which has been corrected and they votes were counted.
> One voter younger than 18 registered to vote, and it was determined they were 18 Election Day for the vote to count.
>One voter had requested an advance ballot, but then went to the polls to vote in person. After it was verified the voter only voted one ballot, the provisional ballot counted.
> One voter registered through the Kansas Department of Vehicles with an incorrect address, the vote counted after verification and correction made.
Two ballots cast at the polls were not allowed to count because the neither one of the persons were registered voters.
After the review, the process paused for about 30 minutes to allow Phillips to count the accepted provisional ballots and certification of the city's special election outcome that defeated the one cent sales tax initiative by 767 votes in the negative, and 327 votes in support of it.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
> Unanimously accepted a letter of resignation from Bonnie R. "Shelly" Nelson, Director of Atchison County Community Corrections. Nelson indicated her last day of employment with the county will be Tuesday, Sept. 6. Nelson began her tenure with the county in June of 1998.
> Unanimously approved a contract with Attorney Matthew Rich to the list as eligible to serve as court-appointed representation for juvenile and misdemeanor court cases for $3,000 a month. Rich will replace Rex Lane.
