The public is invited to join the original DoVES' Advocates for a Candlelight Vigil to remembers victims, celebrate survivors and affirm a non-violent future.
Attendees are welcome to read a poem, tell your story, tell a family members's story, light a candle, and/or release a balloon or lantern in support of raise awareness of domestic violence.
The area's original DoVEs' Advocates, Sherry (Dunn) Beach-Garrison, Tessa Jimenez and Abigail Carter were initally active from September 1986 through July 2013.
The advocates plan to host a Candlelight Vigil from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park area along the Atchison Riverfront.
The event will re-ignite the Candlight Vigil that was annually done for 27 years in the Atchison Community.
DoVES' first Candlelight Vigil was held in October of 1989 that had recently followed a double-murder of a domestic violence victim and her new partner in a neighborhood near Independence Park, according to the Advocates' press release.
Refreshments will be available. For questions or more information. Contact Carter via Facebook or email Jimenez at tjimenez@outlook.com
The Advocates urge if readers know of someone you care about is experiencing Domestic Violence to call: Kansas Domesic Violence Hotline at 1-888-363-2287; the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Text "START" to 88788; Alliance Against Family Violence-Leavenworth, Kansas 24-hour hotline at 913-675-7217 or log on to www.aafvks.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.