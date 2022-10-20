Vigil

Sherry Beach-Garrison, center, Tessa Jimenez, centerright, original DoVES Advocates participate at a vigil in previous years.  

 Globe file photo

The public is invited to join the original DoVES' Advocates for a Candlelight Vigil to remembers victims, celebrate survivors and affirm a non-violent future.

Attendees are welcome to read a poem, tell your story, tell a family members's story, light a candle, and/or release a balloon or lantern in support of raise awareness of domestic violence.

