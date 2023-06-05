The candidates' filing deadline for the upcoming cities and school boards election has come and gone bringing possibilities some new faces might take a seat at the leadership table.
Deputy Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide, Atchison County, on June 1 announced the candidates who beat the deadline to have their names on the ballots.
"We will not have a primary election and the general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 7," Vanderweide said.
The candidates are as follows: Atchison City Commission: Lisa Moody, incumbent; former city commissioner Bill Murphy; and newcomer Mike Slattery.
Effingham City Council candidates are: Adam Diebolt, incumbent, David Lowe, incumbent, Andrew Eckert, Carl Bosch, an incumbent, Cathy Martin, Cheryl Moon, Jenna Hawk-Porter, Katie Madden, Scott McLenon, Effingham Mayor-- Justin O'Brien.
Huron mayor and city council positions -- no candidates filed.
Lancaster City Council positions -- Erin Hager, Emily Bare and Ronnie Myer, all incumbents.
Muscotah City Council positions -- all incumbents filed to seek another term, Dale W. Small, Darryl J. Hundley, Margaret Jacobs, Pamela J. Coffman and Susan J. For the Muscotah Mayor position Brian Higley, an incumbent, filed for another term for the post.
School Boards
USD 377, Atchison County Community Schools, four open positions, all are 4-year terms.
Tabitha McRae, Lancaster, filed for Position No. 1, to represent Lancaster and Shannon townships in Atchison County; the portion of Grasshopper Township along the northern and southern edges of Township Five, which is a contiguous portion of Doniphan County within USD 377.
Greg Smith, incumbent, of Cummings, filed for Position No. 2 to retain his post to represent Walnut, Mount Pleasant and Center townships in Atchison County that are contiguous to the portion of Jefferson County that is located in Jefferson County.
Carl Bosch, Effingham, and Wade Madden, Effingham, are vying to represent Position No. 3 that represents portions of Kapioma and Benton townships in Atchison County as well as the portion of Grasshopper Township along the south of the south edge Township Five and the contiguous portions of Jackson and Jefferson counties within the USD 377 district.
Jim Cormode, Lancaster, the incumbent, is the lone filer for the at-large position in the district.
USD 409, Atchison Public Schools, all three open positions are at-large.
The candidates are: Bradi Ross, incumbent, Doug Tschauder -- political newcomer, Sally Berger, incumbent, and Stefanie Gardner, incumbent.
Commented