Thursday evening the city hosted a meet and greet for two candidates seeking the office of City Manager. Joe Warren the current Assistant City Manager for Atchison and Amy Finch, City Manager from Cookston, Minnesota were on hand to greet members of the public.
Joe Warren is well known to most citizens for his role at the Atchison Globe and has a newspaper background. Warren comes from New Mexico but is a transplant to the Midwest. He earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Kansas University.
While in Atchison he was an Adjunct Professor. In 2018 he became Director of Administrative Services for the City of Atchison. Warren was elevated to Assistant City Manager just seven months ago.
Amy Finch, originally from Ottawa, Kansas, graduated from Wichita State with a Masters Degree in Public Administration. She served as Assistant City Clerk for two years and City Clerk for four years in Ottawa. She is currently the City Manager for Crookston, Minnesota.
Finch spent most of her day touring the city, talking to the city commissioners and then in the evening attending the meet and greet part of the tour. Finch likened Atchison to Cookston because both are college towns, the river plays a big part in the history of the area, good schools and wonderful outdoor recreation areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.