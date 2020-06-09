The debt of the United States tops $25 trillion, a number with 12 zeroes behind it. That total amounts to more than $207,000 per American taxpayer.
A candidate for the congressional seat representing Northeast Kansas says federal lawmakers must again address this hefty borrowing.
"Republicans used to be the party that cared about that," Jake LaTurner, the Kansas treasurer and candidate for the 2nd District U.S. House, said last week. "We've got to get back to a good place, start balancing the budget and paying down the debt."
LaTurner, a primary challenger to Congressman Steve Watkins, a fellow Republican, hopes to make fiscal responsibility a central proposition in his campaign to replace the incumbent on the party ticket this fall.
Filing for the August primary ended last Monday, with Watkins, LaTurner and Dennis Taylor as the Republican choices for the 2nd District seat. Michelle De La Isla and James K. Windholz filed as Democrats in the race.
The treasurer, first appointed to the position but winning his own term in 2018, cited a fellow Kansan,former Sen. Bob Dole, who led the charge in 1995 for a balancedbudget amendment to the Constitution, falling just short in his effort.
Acknowledging the problem, LaTurne rsaid, becomes the first step in solving it.
"You start by being honest about it, and what is honest and true is that the Democrats spent like drunken sailors when they were in power and Republicans have spent like drunken sailors when Republicans have been in power," he told the St. Joseph News-Press.
The continued weight of the debt is not sustainable, he added, and he pledged to work toward bringing it down.
"It is my responsibility and my generation's responsibility to leave the campground better than what we found it," LaTurner said.
In his "Contract With Kansas,"the candidate outlines a half-dozen other priorities, including support for a border wall, work requirements and drug testing for welfare recipients, protections for religious freedom and the Second Amendment, and assurance that Kansas remains represented on the House Agriculture Committee.
He also includes in this positions acall for term limits for members of Congress. The candidate regarded the current state of Congress "a mess," and he said solutions to the nation's problems could be found if less attention got paid to coming elections.
"You start to care about elections more than anything else, and what's helpful to have in elections is money, and who has the money? It's the special interest groups. Andso the circle goes round and round and round," LaTurner said.
The candidate grew up in Galena in the southeastern part of the 2nd District. The district encompasses roughly the eastern quarter of Kansas, with the exception of the heavily populated metropolitan area west and south of Kansas City.
The candidate at first toyed with theidea of running this year for the open U.S. Senate seat but opted instead for the 2nd District race. Though winning a statewide race,LaTurner noted this campaign will be different because of the coronavirus.
"As things begin to open back up,we're going to do more in-person events and meetings when we can,"he said. "But we have to call people on the phone more. We haveto use a lot of social media in a different way. We have to meetpeople where they are and just do the best we can."
The primary election is on Aug. 4.
