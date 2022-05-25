Preparations are in high gear as the 2022 Atchison County election season is fast approaching.
Potential candidates for 1st District Atchison County Commission seat, the clerk positions in all eight townships and precinct committee persons have until noon Wednesday, June 1 to file for candidacy at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at Atchison County Courthouse. Hopefuls filing for a run for one of the open positions will guarantee their name on the ballot in the Tuesday, Aug. 2 Primary Election.
County commission hopefuls can file by paying a $225 filing fee, a $50 report fee for the Government Ethics Commission and the Secretary of State’s Office.
Potential candidates can choose the option to file by petition with the required number of signatures from qualified voters of your party residing in 1st County Commission District according to percentages: Democrats – 29: Libertarian – 1; Republican – 37; or 148 signatures gathered from Unaffiliated registered voters.
Township clerk hopefuls are required to pay at $1 fee when they file for office in the respective townships where they reside. The eight townships in the county are: Benton, Center, Grasshopper, Kapioma, Lancaster, Mt. Pleasant, Shannon and Walnut.
Persons seeking U.S. House of Representatives, Kansas House of Representatives and State Board of Education positions have until Friday, June 10 to file for office at the Kansas Secretary of State Office.
There is a total of 18 Precinct Committeeman and Committeewoman positions open for Democrat and for Republican parties. These position s will only be up for election in the August Primary only. Filers who are elected to their respective position will comprise the Central Committee membership for the respective political party of their choice. The Central Committee is then required to re-organize in time for the general election.
Persons who have filed for office before the deadline, then change their mind may withdraw from their chosen race by the noon deadline Wednesday, June 1 at the County Clerk’s Office.
The Atchison County Clerk’s Office is located in the courthouse, 423 North Fifth Street.
In addition to the 1st District County Commission and township clerk positions voters countywide will also be electing governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer commissioner of insurance and state representative.
Deputy Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide, of Atchison County, also reminds that Tuesday, July 12 is the deadline to register to vote for the Primary Election.
Some other upcoming 2022 primary election-related dates are:
>Wednesday, July 13 is the first day to mail out advance ballots and when advance in-person voting can begin. The details about advance in-person voting like times, dates and places for Atchison County will be announced at a later date.
> Thursday, July 26 is the deadline for voters to apply of advance mail ballots.
> Tuesday, Aug. 2 is Primary Election Day.
For questions for more information about filing or registration contact the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at 913-804-6030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.