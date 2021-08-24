A longtime downtown Atchison business man recently succumbed to his battle with colon cancer.
Dan Glennon, 63, owner and operator of the Town and Country Tire Supply managed to keep the business in operation until late July, according to his obituary. Glennon, a graduated class member of 1976 from Maur Hill Prep School, worked with his father, Louie Glennon for many years. After Louie’s retirement in 1993, Glennon was sole operator.
Dan Pickman and John Asher are two of Glennon’s longtime friends from their pre-adolescent school days back when the Catholic-run parochial schools merged together.
“It is so sad,” Pickman said, and added that Glennon’s legacy personally leaves him lots of stories to reminisce. Asher agreed.
“On Friday nights a bunch of guys would always get together to drink beer and tell stories,” Asher said. “Dan always had good stories to tell.”
Both Pickman and Asher were among the group of Glennon’s friends who would gather in the tire shop.
“We sure had a lot of fun,” Asher said. “He (Glennon) was a terrible golfer, but a lot of fun to golf with. We played lots of cards over the years.”
Pickman described Glennon as very dear friend who was very hard working and a good guy.
Even after Glennon was diagnosed and his prognosis was dire, Pickman said Glennon continued socialize with his friends during visits at his home.
Both Asher and Pickman agreed Glennon was always fun to be around and always willing to help out.
“He would do anything for you,” said Pickman, a relator and former grocer. “As a fellow businessman we had a lot of the same views so we always got along.”
Glennon, a life-long resident of Atchison spent the last two months of his life participated in a clinical trial, according to his published obituary. To do so, he traveled back and forth to the National Cancer Institute. He passed to life eternal on Aug. 17.
His wife, Karen Glennon, a long-time Atchison Elementary School teacher, and his daughter Carly survive him, as well as his four siblings.
Funeral services for Glennon were Monday at St. Benedict’s Abbey Church. Interment followed in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Suggested memorial contributions are to St. Benedict’s Abbey, St. Benedict Parish, AES Charlie Fund or Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
