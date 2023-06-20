Robert D. Campbell has once again been appointed by the city commission to serve as the city attorney and the city prosecutor. Campbell was appointed in June of 2015 following J. David Farris’ retirement.
Most people reallydon’tknow what the city attorney or city prosecutor’s job entails. The city attorney attends the city commissionmeetings (to give guidance to the city commissioners when needed).Campbell also attends city staff meetings as scheduledby the city manager (Amy Finch). He is also expected to attend special meetings by the city manager, city staff or city commission.
Campbell is also expected to attend yearly seminars for cities of the 1st. Class.
Resolutions, ordinances, contracts, easements, deeds, correspondence and annexation preparations and reviews are done by the city attorney’s office.
One of the biggest responsibilities is to advise the city manager, city commission and all other city department heads.
The city attorney is also arepresentativeto the civil court as needed.
Compensation for Campbell’s services for this part of the job is $29,650.58 commencing on 6/21/2023through 6/20/2024.
The other part of Campbell’s job is the role as city prosecutor.The prosecutor is to perform generalduties of prosecuting all persons as needed within the city of Atchison, Kansas.
He reviews all local police, KBI and state files, records complaintspertainingto the city of Atchison.
Campbell interviews witnesses involved in various incidentspertaining tocases with the city.Directs and reviews all diversion agreements plus defends all appeals tried through the District Court.
Campbell corresponds with defense attorneys, reviews vouchers filed by defense attorneys for paymentof fees.
The compensation for this position is $22,236.40 starting 6/21/2023 through 6/20/2024.Special projects are billed separately at $200 per hour.
