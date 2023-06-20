Robert Campbell

Robert Campbell city attorney

Robert D. Campbell has once again been appointed by the city commission to serve as the city attorney and the city prosecutor. Campbell was appointed in June of 2015 following J. David Farris’ retirement. 

Most people really don’t know what the city attorney or city prosecutor’s job entails. The city attorney attends the city commission meetings (to give guidance to the city commissioners when needed). Campbell also attends city staff meetings as scheduled by the city manager (Amy Finch). He is also expected to attend special meetings by the city manager, city staff or city commission. 