Camp Geiger will be hosting a record number of thirty troops during its final week of summer camp. Ten of the troops will be composed of all girls. This is the largest number of troops composed of girls since this option was started four years ago.
Geiger has been one of the leaders in the region to build programs and facilities to serve this emerging market of young people interested in scouting experience.
Area troops included: 8 Cameron, 86 Atchison, 120 Chillicothe, 1857 Chillicothe, 313 Hiawatha, 999 St. Joseph.
Out of Council Troops are attending from six different states, they include: Glenwood, IA, Kankakee, IL, Ralston and Bellevue, NE, Baldwin City, Olathe, Ft. Leavenworth, Lenexa and Wichita, KS and Holden, Independence, Kansas City, Smithville and Washington, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.