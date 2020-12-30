The City of Horton announced this month that Chief of Police John Calhoon will be retiring from the position at the end of the year.
Calhoon as been pulling double duty as Horton’s Police Chief and City Administrator for a few years now, and will be staying on as the City Administrator, while Assistant Police Chief Jonathan Boller will step into the role of Chief of Police.
Calhoon has spent the majority of his law enforcement career in Brown and Atchison Counties, starting his career with the Brown County Sheriff's Department, and spending 16 years with the Horton Police Department and nearly 19 years as the Atchison County Sheriff. Calhoon also spent time as a Captain at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. He has been back with the Horton PD since 2013.
The City will host a small reception at the Horton Community Blue Building at 716 1st Avenue West in Horton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. For those wishing to send cards, they can be addressed to the Horton Police Department at 205 East 8th Street, Horton, Kansas 66439.
