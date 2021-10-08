Community members will have an opportunity to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales this week on Wednesday when they visit Benedictine College campus and neighborhood.
Steve Johnson, Benedictine College spokesman, said expectations are that the Clydesdale will arrive late morning. The plan is that at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Amino Center located near the Raven Football Stadium is where the Clydesdale team of managers and groomers will unload the horses and hitch the team, Johnson said. Although the plans were still unfolding as of Friday, the Clydesdale will visit various locations on the BC campus for specific photo shoots, and then parade throughout the campus and along a portion of the Second Street corridor in Atchison.
