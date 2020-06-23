SATURDAY, JUNE 20
HIAWATHA -- Albert Fagins, 34, Atchison, was arrested after a Brown County deputy noticed suspicious activity in the vicinity of 12th and Iowa streets in Hiawatha. As the result of an investigation that ensued, Fagins was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
