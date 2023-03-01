The areas in white show areas throughout Atchison County are highspeed broadband unserved or underserved due to a lack of fiber optic cable according to findings Rainbow Communications representatives recently presented to Atchison County Commission members.
How far broadband high speed internet capability might expand within the boundaries of Atchison County will likely depend on the current need for it. County officials are encouraging citizens to take a few minutes of their day to participate in the Atchison County, Kansas Speed Test Survey. To take the survey go to atchisoncountyks.org/civicalerts.aspx?aid=493.
County officials are collecting data to identify areas of the county that are unserved or under served by broadband high-speed internet service; and to identify the corresponding demands for such services in effort to find solutions and show the need when applying for grants.
Rainbow Communications representatives, Jason Smith, Angie Kreider and Julie Bergman visited with Atchison County Commissioners about the status of broadband during the commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 26 and to inform them about the ongoing federal and state governments' efforts to expand broadband capabilities throughout the Kansas and the United States.
Smith said currently there are federal and state monies available, but it might only be there for a short time.
Within the past few years, Rainbow has been able to bring fiber optic broadband connectivity to Amelia Earhart Airport, Shannon Industrial Park, to Lancaster and the city of Effingham; to the railroad tracks to Amberwell. Smith estimated there are 330 businesses and residents also currently served.
Smith showed images of areas served by broadband providers and areas that are underserved or unserved due to a lack of fiber optic connectivity.
The online speed test via atchisoncountyks.orgis how the county is gauging how to respond to the call for grant applications.
IT Director Wesley Lanter, for Atchison County, shared his concern that there have only been about 200 persons who have participated for the speed test.
Lanter said of those people more than 100 reside in Atchison County, which means only 96 of the participants are eligible for the count.
County Chairwoman Casey Quinn asked how to advocate when only about 96 are responding. She said most persons she has discussed the matter with explain to her that they use multiple devices to boost their phone service or internet source.
