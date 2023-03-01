230303broadband

The areas in white show areas throughout Atchison County are highspeed broadband unserved or underserved due to a lack of fiber optic cable according to findings Rainbow Communications representatives recently presented to Atchison County Commission members.  

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

How far broadband high speed internet capability might expand within the boundaries of Atchison County will likely depend on the current need for it. County officials are encouraging citizens to take a few minutes of their day to participate in the Atchison County, Kansas Speed Test Survey. To take the survey go to atchisoncountyks.org/civicalerts.aspx?aid=493. 

County officials are collecting data to identify areas of the county that are unserved or under served by broadband high-speed internet service; and to identify the corresponding demands for such services in effort to find solutions and show the need when applying for grants. 

