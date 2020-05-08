We want to hear your community news and scheduled events.
The Atchison Globe is planning to bring back our very popular “On Tap” column, which featured weekly scheduled events in the community.
In addition, we want to hear from community groups, organizations, about their events to help inform the public about what is going on in Atchison.
As the community starts to get back to somewhat of a normal business and activities routine, with the reopening of Kansas, please send us your information for events that are free or open to the public.
Email joeymay@npgco.com with these events and we will look to publish our On Tap column weekly, along with placing community events on our Community and News pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.