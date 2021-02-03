A wooden bridge recently struck by a hit and run driver remains in the western part of the county remains out of service with expectations repair work will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.
The incident still under investigation was reported the night of Jan. 26 in the 400 block of 222nd Road in Kapioma Township.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said in his report that an unknown vehicle slid off the bridge and caused damage to it.
County Road Superintendent Joe Snyder informed county commissioners during their Feb. 2 workshop session that it appears to him something very heavy struck the structure leaving an inability to cross it. Snyder estimated the cost to replace the decking will range from $4,000 to $5,000 there are damaged pilings as well. Snyder indicated he is hopeful the structure can be repaired in-house.
Laurie told the Globe via email on Tuesday the matter remains under investigation and some possible leads, but there had not been any conclusive findings at that time.
“It appeared that they slid off the bridge due to the snow (and/or) ice,” Laurie said.
Concerning some other matters, commissioners addressed during their regular meeting session on Tuesday:
*Appointed Amy Hawk, to serve as the Mt. Pleasant Township clerk after it was determined she was one of two interested parties who expressed interest in the position. Prior to the meeting the other applicant had withdrawn their name for consideration.
*Heard from County Counselor Patrick Henderson that a hearing for the upcoming tax sale will be later in the month for a judgement of pleadings. About 70 property owners have been served notices about the parcels subject to tax sale. After the judgement hearing, Henderson explained plans for the tax sale can then proceed.
*Heard from EMS Director Corey Scott that Jonathan Leck, MD is the serving as the Medical Director for the Atchison Couty EMS.
*Recessed from public meeting to discuss a matter on nonelected personnel for 30 minutes in the presence of Henderson and Sr. Village Administrator Haley Tinch. After the public meeting resumed, commissioners adjourned for the day.
