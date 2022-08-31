Justin Pregont, Pomeroy Development, recently gave an update to the Atchison City Commissioners concerning the development of the Riverfront Brewery. Pergont stated that a brewery has been on the Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation “wish list” for years.  

As early as the 2018 community survey and the 2021 survey the public demonstrated the desire for a local brewery project. Also, a ballot question from Novemberof 2020 eliminated the 30% minimum food sales requirement in Atchison County effectively clearing the way for a small, non-restaurant brewery to open in the Atchison community. 

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.