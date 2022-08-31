JustinPregont, Pomeroy Development, recently gave an update to the Atchison City Commissionersconcerning the development of the Riverfront Brewery.Pergontstated that a brewery has been on theAtchison Area EconomicDevelopment Corporation“wish list” for years.
As early as the 2018 community survey and the 2021 survey the public demonstrated the desire for a local brewery project. Also, a ballot questionfrom Novemberof2020eliminated the 30% minimum food sales requirement in Atchison County effectively clearing the way for a small, non-restaurantbreweryto open in the Atchison community.
The city staff has been working with the ownership of the property at 118 S. 2ndStreet on a potential project that would convert the old railroad freight house building into a brewery facility right on the Atchison Riverfront.
In April of 2022, the city commission unanimously approved a Development Agreement for the brewery project.That development agreement specifically contemplated the project’s need for an Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB)issue to achieve asales tax exemptionand a Community Improvement District (CID) to help fill the financial gap thatexists for this project’s viability.
The IRB request is to gain tax exempt status on the purchase of materials and labor during the constructionphase of the project. The request is for sales tax exemption only and would not exempt the project from property taxes. The project will utilize the standard Neighborhood Revitalization Program through the County Appraiser’s Office to take advantage of the available property tax rebates.
The CID request is seeking a single property, self-imposed Community Improvement District to assist inmitigating the extraordinary costs to be incurred in redeveloping this property. A 20-year, 2% CIDwas requested as a “pay as you go” format, which places zero risk on the city of Atchison.
The IRB issue will save about $85,000 in development costs on this project. The CID taxable annual sales areprojected ataround $500,000 once the project is completed. Assuming the projection is accurate, the CID would generate $10,000 annually.
The city commissionunanimouslyadopted resolutions No. 3317 and 3318 to proceed with the Industrial Revenue Bonds and thecreation of a Community Improvement District for the benefit of the Riverfront Brewery Project.
