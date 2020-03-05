A worker at the local Bradken complex suffered serious harm after an incident on Thursday afternoon, and their condition isn't known.
A spokesperson for the company, based in Newcastle, Australia, said on Thursday evening that the employee, who hasn't been identified, experienced a medical episode on duty at the company's foundry, based in Atchison. The company is a top local employer.
"We are doing all we can to support the employee’s family and work colleagues at this difficult time," the spokesperson said.
Fire Chief Ted Graf said that amid the medical episode, the employee is thought to have become tangled in equipment including an air hose, which may have caused additional harm to them.
According to Graf, upon arrival mid-Thursday afternoon, first responders decided it best to summon an air ambulance to the Bradken complex to evacuate the victim. However, extraordinarily high wind conditions have been affecting the area in recent days, grounding helicopter traffic. Atchison County EMS took the victim to Atchison Hospital for further evaluation.
"It appears this event was not work related, however we take all matters like this seriously and an investigation will take place," the Bradken spokesperson said.
Because of the high wind and markedly dry conditions prevailing through the area, Atchison County remains under a burn ban as of Thursday evening. All residents are prohibited from igniting any type of fire outdoors without case-by-case permission from local authorities. For more information on the burn ban, call Atchison County Emergency Management at 913-804-6131.
