The Atchison High School boys basketball team celebrates with the students and fans in attendance of the team's 46-43 win over Topeka Hayden Friday night. The win propels The Phoenix to state for the first time since 2015.
Submitted photo
Atchison teammates celebrate after winning 46-43 over Topeka Hayden in the Sub-State title game Friday night.
James Howey | Atchison Globe
Atchison senior Jesse Greenly and teammates celebrate Atchison's first Sub-State title since 2015.
For the first time in eight seasons, Atchison boys basketball is headed back to the Kansas State Basketball Tournament.
An 11-2 run the in the final six minutes of the game lifted the Phoenix past Topeka Hayden 46-43 to earn their trip to Salina for the 4A State Tournament and send the home crowd and team into elation Friday night.
"I felt our kids just wanted this so dang bad," Head Coach Pat Battle said. "You could feel that all week. They wanted this, and they deserved it."
The Phoenix had already shown their fight and resiliency after coming back from being down 34-26 late in the third quarter.
"We hit big free throws tonight, and that has been a big bugaboo for us all year, and we hit two critical ones at the end by Trey," "He's a winner. There is no question about it."
"Big teams come through in big moments, and that's what we did," Junior Trey Carter said. "We've been working hard for this since the start of the summer. It's just a really special moment for the whole town."
Carter hit three consecutive free throws in the closing minute that sealed the win along with some defensive stops.
The junior finished with 12 on the night.
Battle was proud to see the electrifying atmosphere and support from the Atchison fan base during and after the heart-stopping victory.
"When I came here I wanted us to be a community connection, and so I'm really happy," Battle said. "This is a great community."
Senior Jesse Greenly didn't hold back on his excitement for what this means for the program and community as a whole.
"This is a big milestone in Atchison history point blank," Greenly said. "Atchison needed this because people doubted Atchison for years. We're all excited, but the job ain't over yet."
