A teen from the Atchison County area died on Sunday morning in a collision with a semi-trailer truck as a result of a directional crossover of unknown cause on Kansas Highway 4 in Jefferson County.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kyler M. Postma, 16, of Ozawkie, suffered fatal injuries when his southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring drifted into oncoming traffic and ran into a northbound 2016 Freightliner semi at mile marker 346 in the Meriden area, not far from 94th Street. Postma grew up in rural Atchison County and moved at an unknown time to Ozawkie.
The semi driver suffered possible minor injuries but didn't receive transport to a hospital. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the Highway Patrol said. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol in the investigation; the sheriff's office completed next-of-kin notification by Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.