A boil advisory is in effect for the City of Atchison distribution system, including some water customers outside city limits.
The advisory, including the Atchison Rural Water District No. 1 covering customers south and southeast of Warnock Lake, is the consequence of a water main break that occurred in or near the 200 block of South Fifth St. on Thursday morning and resulted in a partial or total loss of pressure to water customers throughout town.
At the site of the break along South Fifth St. and U.S. Highway 59, large quantities of water flowed freely until workers managed to shut off the flow and begin repairs. The stoplight at South Fourth and Highway 59 also stopped working for a short period of time.
"Our staff is working to have the order lifted by the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) as soon as possible," the municipal government said in a social media announcement. "We'll provide more information as it becomes available.
During ordinary operating conditions, water flows through underground pipes at high enough pressures to prevent contamination from bacteria and other contamination. When pressure suddenly drops, this can result in a loss of protective chlorine residuals. Accordingly, the KDHE issued a boil advisory at 1:45 p.m. Thursday; only state-level authorities have the power to rescind the advisory once it is issued.
While the boil advisory remains in effect, customers are being advised to take the following precautions:
- Flush water lines if tap water appears dirty until the water runs clear.
- Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and avoid using ice from automatic household icemakers.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water containing on teaspoon of unscented household bleach per every gallon of water.
- Boiling water from bathing is not necessary, but children need supervision so they do not ingest any bath water. Persons with cuts or severe rashes are encouraged to consult with their physicians.
Consumers with questions about the city’s water system may call 913-367-5500, or KDHE at 785-296-5514, or visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water disruption.htm
Restaurants and other food establishments having questions about the impact of the situation on business can contact Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.
