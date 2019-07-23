Authorities now know the name of the deceased man who first responders recovered on Sunday morning from the Missouri River near Atchison, prompting a three-day search for information about him.
Chief Mike Wilson of the Atchison Police Department said in an update to regional media on Tuesday morning that efforts by investigators and information circulated to the public led to 15 tips that produced enough information for authorities to conclude who the man was.
“I want to thank the news media for working with the department in providing the public with information about the recovery of the victim and information about tattoos that the victim had,” Wilson said. “We have followed each of those leads, which led us to the identification of the victim.”
Wilson said he anticipates releasing the victim’s name to the public on Wednesday afternoon, along with other information, following notification of the next-of-kin, consultations with a Kansas City-area pathologist who is examining the corpse and contacts with those who last saw the man.
Authorities have not yet conclusively determined if the incident is related to foul play, though Wilson has said there is no apparent sign of trauma or other indications of such associated with the body.
“The investigation has a long way to go and the cause of the death will be important in determining the direction and steps that are to follow,” Wilson said, adding that more information will likely develop by the time authorities are ready to release the man’s name to the public.
The development on Tuesday comes after police released photos of the man’s tattoos on Monday afternoon, including a large image of a grim reaper with a cursive inscription of the name “Donald” underneath, and a dagger said to be found on the victim’s arm.
It remains unclear where exactly the man entered the water, whether he died before that time, and how long he had been in the water, although police have estimated it to have been at least a day, and probably several days, before the discovery of the body on Sunday.
Wilson has indicated that he doesn’t believe the body originated from a location near Atchison. Based on a rough guess, Wilson has said it’s possible that the body entered the water as far north as Nebraska and flowed south with the current of the river; more likely, it originated from a closer location north of town.
Wilson said on Monday that police worked with a great sense of urgency toward producing an identity in the case, concerned first and foremost with bringing closure to the man’s loved ones.
“It’s always difficult to work death cases, but when you have one where family members don’t even know that perhaps a loved one has been found deceased, that adds a little bit of trauma to it for us,” he said.
Police found the body at about 11:29 a.m. Sunday with assistance from several local agencies, including an Atchison Fire Department boat, after a local resident observed the corpse floating down the river while exercising along on the River Road trail in northern Atchison city limits. The response entailed following the body downriver before its recovery not far from the south boat ramps near the city’s Riverfront Park.
Upon the body’s recovery, the effects of the hot summer, its immersion in the water and the complete absence of identification on the person of the victim prompted police to quickly request assistance from the public in learning more about him. This led to the release of the tattoos, which produced Tuesday morning’s breakthrough in the case.
Anyone with information on what happened to the man should call 913-367-5525 and ask for an APD detective.
