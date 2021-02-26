Tannah Forbes captured an historic victory for the Atchison County Community High School wrestling program Friday night in Salina.
Forbes won the first State Championship for Lady Tiger wrestling in the 191 weight class after she pinned Tonganoxie sophomore Holly Colvert for the second time in a week.
Forbes had previously lost to Colvert twice during the regular season.
The senior Lady Tiger also defeated Payton Sholander in her first match of the day by way of pin and won against Maddi Miller 14-11 in an intense decision where Forbes was able to pull off a reversal in the last four seconds of the match.
Check atchisonglobenow.com and in the March, 6th edition for more coverage of Forbes monumental achievement.
