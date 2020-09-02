Benedictine football has delayed its home opener against Peru State on September 12 to October 10 now.
The decision comes after contact tracing and quarantine procedures were enacted. Quarantine results when individuals come in close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, so some players on both teams had to complete a 14-day quarantine.
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," Commissioner Lori Thomas said. "The conference and teams are adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart Promise."
The makeup date was originally scheduled as a bye week for teams around the Heart as they transitioned from cross-divisional play to divisional play on October 17.
The Ravens will now open the football season on the road September 19 at Clarke Universality at 1 p.m. and will now have their home opener September 26 against Culver-Stockton College at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.