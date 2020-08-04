Local law enforcement and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating an alleged shooting that took place at approximately 7:20 p.m. Tuesday evening in front of the Atchison County Courthouse.
Full details are not available yet but according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the 17-year old victim sustained a none life threatening wound in the arm and has been transferred to Atchison Hospital.
A 16-year old suspect was taken into custody in a Midtown residents about an hour after the shooting took place.
"We began working the scene by interviewing witnesses in that area and initial leads that led us to the Midtown residence where we located the suspect," Wilson said.
Wilson also said the shooting wasn't a drive by as some had alleged.
"We are still working what happened exactly at the scene," Wilson said. "There wasn't a lot of people who saw this but they were both on foot and adjacent to the street on the four hundredth block of North 5th," Wilson said.
We will update the story as details become available.
