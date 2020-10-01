A symbol of division and segregation has officially been removed from the Atchison community.
Members of the Atchison community gathered at 2nd and Unity at noon Thursday to embrace and celebrate the renaming of Division Street to Unity Street.
Atchison United was in attendance - the group had been at the forefront in driving this change that was unanimously approved by the Atchison City Commission in late July.
"It had been talked about for so long and to finally see it happen makes me speechless," founder of Atchison United Sean Crittendon said. "This is a small step in building a lot of progress here in town."
Crittendon hopes this small step of togetherness can continue to bring more meaningful change in the community as well as our nation.
"There are a lot of good things in the works," Crittendon said. "This is something that will be talked about for quite some time and hopefully the nation can take something away from this. We're excited about the work that continues after this."
Crittendon said the street was named to separate the city and the county, but that hasn’t been the lasting legacy of the area.
“In due time Division Street evolved into much more of a problematic divide in the Atchison community,” Crittendon said. “Even though that was not intended, it became reality for me.”
Atchison United also raised the $1,250 needed for the city to rename the street.
A couple members of the Atchison City Commission were in attendance, including Vice Mayor Abbey Bartlett, who helped Atchison United bring about the renaming of the divisive street.
"This is incredible, not just for today but for years to come," Bartlett said. "This is everything people have wanted for decades so it's neat to see that come to light today, but it's going to be even more fruitful for the future."
