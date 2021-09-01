Rocky Delfs, sophomore at USD 409 student passed away Wednesday morning after having a cardiac arrest due to Brugada Syndrome while working out last week after school.
Delfs was found unresponsive along the track by a staff member at Atchison High School last Thursday. Atchison County EMS responded to the scene and transported the student by ambulance to a medical center for emergency care.
Atchison High School said in a statement on Facebook that there is no information on memorial services for Delfs at this time.
"The school's Crisis Response Team will be available to help students work through any grief they may experience as a result of this news. Please reach out to the school if you have any questions. At this time, we do not have any information regarding memorial services, but we will pass that information along as it becomes available."
Delfs is also going to be an organ donor according to the high school as well.
