The union strike at Bradken Foundry in Atchison continued on Monday of this week after a week of employee picketing.
Members of the United Steel Workers Local 6943 at Bradken Foundry in Atchison launched a strike the evening of Monday, March 22, after Union and company officials failed to come to terms during contract negotiations. This came 72 hours following notice to management of the intent to strike.
Anywhere from one to two dozen employees - up to several dozen for a community rally late Friday - have been seen picketing in front of the Foundry for the last week.
During the rally, several community members joined the employees who were members of the USW Local 6943 in their efforts to get management to listen and create a better environment for their employment at Bradken.
Union President Gregg Welch, who was among the picketers told the Globe a week ago that management that service bargaining and unfair labor practices were the reasons why they went on strike.
"It’s about protecting our seniority rights and keeping our senior people working,” he said.
Many employees posted letters from the company on the USW Local 6943 site. The letters came from Ken Bean, Vice President of Operations with Bradken, who advised the employees of their rights and the opportunity to continue working for Bradken “behind the picket line.”
If an employee would choose to cross the picket line to continue working for Bradken despite the Union strike, Bean informed them via the letter that they were subject to a fine by the Union, unless the employee changed union status to a “dues-paying only non-member” or withdrew from the Union altogether.
Bean said the company and the local 6943 union had been in negotiations for a couple months, but had been unable to come to an agreement.
Bean said there are 131 employees within the Union and about 60 non-Union production staff, and adding in other staff there is a total of approximately 250 employees at the Atchison location.
He said the business and the economy being what it is, that has affected the company’s bottom line. He said talks will continue and they will try to keep the crowd gathered out front as peaceful as possible.
Police Chief Mike Wilson told the Globe that his office has had an increased police presence in the area, but after a week of strikes there have not been any major issues.
An international company, Bradken is headquartered in Mayfield West, Australia and is one of the world’s leading providers of mining equipment parts and specializes in the design and and manufacturing of cast and fabricated iron and steel products.
