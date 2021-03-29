A temporary restraining order has been filed by Bradken Foundry legal counsel against its union members who have been picketing this past week due to the company's ongoing labor dispute.
According to a news release from City Manager Becky Berger, the court order was signed into effect by the Atchison County District Court on Monday. The court order required the drawing of lines on city sidewalks, which enacted limitations as to where picketers can and cannot be located.
Berger said Atchison City Police will be enforcing the restrictions put in place by the restraining order.
"...it is the Atchison Police Department’s duty and responsibility to uphold the court order, while ensuring the safety and security of all those involved in the matter," according to the news release. "The City will continue to enforce any and all laws per city code to promote and protect public safety."
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said that his department has had an increased police presence in the area of Bradken Foundry due to the strike that began Monday, March 22. He said, as of Tuesday morning, there had not been any major issues.
Members of the United Steel Workers Local 6943 at Bradken Foundry in Atchison launched a strike the evening of Monday, March 22, after Union and company officials failed to come to terms during contract negotiations. This came 72 hours following notice to management of the intent to strike.
Anywhere from one to two dozen employees - up to several dozen for a community rally late Friday - have been seen picketing in front of the Foundry for the last week.
During the rally, several community members joined the picketing employees, who were members of the USW Local 6943, in their efforts.
Union President Gregg Welch, who was among the picketers told the Globe on Tuesday last week that management that service bargaining and unfair labor practices were the reasons why they went on strike.
"It’s about protecting our seniority rights and keeping our senior people working,” he said.
Vice President of Operations Mike Bean said the company and the local 6943 union had been in negotiations for a couple months, but had been unable to come to an agreement.
Bean said there are 131 employees within the Union and about 60 non-Union production staff, and adding in other staff there is a total of approximately 250 employees at the Atchison location.
He said the business and the economy has affected the company’s bottom line. He said talks will continue and they will try to keep the crowd gathered out front as peaceful as possible. As of Friday, an additional fencing had been installed around the area.
An international company, Bradken is headquartered in Mayfield West, Australia and is one of the world’s leading providers of mining equipment parts and specializes in the design and and manufacturing of cast and fabricated iron and steel products.
