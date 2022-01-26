Atchison police authorities are tracking clues that will hopefully lead them to find the culprits responsible for the recent theft of a box truck and its recovery several days later near the vicinity from where it was taken.
Police were on the trail since about 9 a.m. Jan. 14 after Derek Franklin reported his white, 2000 Ford E350 box truck was stolen sometime between then and noon on Jan. 12.
On Jan. 24, police recovered Franklin’s truck in the 800 block of Riley Street not too far away from it was stolen from its parking spot along Ninth Street.
Even though the investigation was still unfolding Tuesday, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said “police have reason to believe it (the truck) was somewhere else than where it was recovered for a number of days between theft and recovery.”
As of Wednesday, it was remained undetermined if this particular case was related to any other theft cases in the area.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information can notify police at 913-367-5525, Atchison County Communications Center anytime day or night at 913-367-4323 or come into police headquarters at 515 Kansas Avenue.
