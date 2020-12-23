The usual season greetings and joyful tidings uttered among county leaders led to accolades about the people and business throughout the area from Atchison County Chairman Jack Bower.
Bower wished everyone a Merry Christmas at the start of the Tuesday, Dec. 22 commission meeting. Bower said he has studied up on the recent Kansas COVID-19 statistics. While he did so Bower said he made some determinations about Atchison County in comparison to some of the neighboring Northeast Kansas counties and a few others.
Atchison County has fared among the best in the area, Bowered said as he credited the adoption of the mask mandate in accordance with guidelines and recommendations from Atchison County Health Department, Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Center for Disease Control. It has shown the mask mandate works.
“I want to thank the Health Department, and everyone who is in the county who wore masks and made a difference,” Bower said. “I am proud of the people who wore their masks and the business owners who ran their businesses safely.”
Bower continued “I ‘m proud of what we’ve accomplished during the pandemic.”
The statistics Bower referred to listed Gove County as one of the least populated in the state but the highest COVID death rate in the state KDHE COVID statistics as of Wed. Dec. 23 showed its death rate to be 123.7 per 1,000 persons. Gove’s most recent count of active cases was 326 with 18 recorded deaths. Norton was another county Bower mentioned. KDHE reports indicate their death rate is 212.5 per 1,000 in population. Norton’s total number of cases had checked in at 1,139 with 23 recorded deaths. Nemaha County’s total case count was 1,299 with 40 recorded deaths. Bower said none of the aforementioned counties had adopted a mask date.
As of Dec. 17, Atchison County had a recorded 1,021 positive cases, with KDHE reporting there were 1,099 persons who were positive or infection probable.
As of Dec. 9 there were 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and five infected persons were hospitalized; and a reported 139 active cases.
The most recent KDHE reports showed statistics for Atchison’s neighboring counties as follows:
*Jackson County – 979 cases and a total of 10 deaths; Jefferson County – 1,057 positive cases with 19 deaths attributed to COVID; Doniphan County – 656 positive cases with six recorded deaths; and Brown County had 962 positive cases with 27 reported deaths.
Bower urged all to listen to the science and follow the information from KDHE and CDC.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished on this board,” Bower said of the commissioners’ role in response to the pandemic. “Let’s keep it up,” he said.
Atchison County is currently offering free COVID-19 testing between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday to Saturday through Thursday, Dec. 31. Testing will be closed on Sundays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The KDHE website also reminds all to be mindful of the COVID symptoms: fever greater than 100.4 degrees; chills and/or repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; headache; sore throat; diarrhea; cough; shortness of breath and/or difficulty breathing; any new loss of taste or smell.
