GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – Two area women are among the about 660 Bob Jones University students named the President’s List for high academic achievement accomplishments during the Fall 2021 semester.
Eliza Hansen, Atchison, is a junior Communication Disorders major, and Jenna Larson, Everest, is a junior Elementary Education major. Both women qualified for the distinction for earning a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Bob Jones University, located in Greenville, South Carolina, provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health profession and business. The BJU student body comprises more than 3,000 students from nearly every state and 40 countries. BJU is committed to the truth of Scripture and pursuit of excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.