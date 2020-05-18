The City of Atchison will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 26th, at 12:00pm in the City Commission Meeting Room for the purpose of considering an application to be submitted to the Kansas Department of Commerce for Community Development Block Grant funds under the CDBG-CV category supporting community response to COVID-19.
A specific program application to be discussed is in the Economic Development and Micro-Grant categories, which focuses on grant programming for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 in the City of Atchison. Oral and written comments will be recorded and become a part of Atchison’s CDBG Citizen Participation Plan.
Reasonable accommodations will be made available to persons with disabilities. Requests should be submitted to the Atchison City Clerk, 515 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, KS 66002 by May 22, 2020.
City staff members will be present to answer questions about the CDBG program and the proposed application. For more information, contact Justin Pregont with the City of Atchison at (913) 367-5500.
