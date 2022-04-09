In 1871, three brothers-in-law founded our Atchison company of Blish-Mize after making an arduous journey from Chicago to Atchison. Their names were David Blish, Edward Mize, and Jack Silliman. The brothers-in-law had a goal of founding a company that would outfit wagon trains heading west.
It took them a few years to get established, but the company became successful by distributing over 800 items, not only to the wagon trains but to hardware stores, lumberyards, and general stores throughout the Midwest.
Today, the fifth generation of one of the descendants is still at the helm, Jonathan Mize, 53.
Mize has the touch of success that his ancestors and throughout the annals of time his company has survived wartimes, disease outbreaks, recessions, and many hardships.
The average life span of a family-owned business is 24 years while Blish-Mize has been in business for over 150 years and helps make Atchison unique with its multi-generational businesses.
Blish-Mize still has offices in the building on South 5th Street in Atchison. The 500,000 square foot distribution center, where most of the workers are housed, is only a few miles from the company headquarters in Atchison.
While Blish-Mize is a distribution company, it also offers its clients information to help their companies grow. Information such as retail profit management, strategic mapping, product, and assortment planning, price strategy, store design and presentation, traffic-building advertising, flexible ordering capabilities, customer service, and employee training.
Jonathan Mize, CEO of the company highlighted the job his employees have done and the products they have made.
“Being the fifth generation attests to our people, products and leadership in the retail industry,” Mize said.
There are many family-owned businesses in the United States, but only 3% of the fourth generation and above are still viable in this day and age.
Mize himself was born and raised in Atchison, Kansas. He attended school here and went to Kansas University. He lived in Kansas City for a few years, but in 2001 he came back to Atchison and soon was made the head of the Blish-Mize company.
Mize proudly points to the founding father’s pictures which adorn the lobby at the main office.
He talked about Silliman who worked for Marshall Fields in Chicago, Blish was a farmer, and Mize was a banker in Chicago.
“To me, it is amazing to think about the three brothers-in lawmaking that treks and even more amazing that we have the fifth generation still leading this company,” Mize said.
Mize points out that his company has faced many adversities during these recent years like so many, and while other companies have closed their doors or suffered great setbacks Blish-Mize has not only survived but flourished during those times.
When the Spring Market was hosted by Blish-Mize in Overland Park, Kansas in March, the attendance was strong and included many newcomers.
“The event was successful, and sales are up 10.75% so far this year,” Mize said.
While markets are successful, Mize sums up his company’s success as three things.
“Love the company that you work for, get involved, and be respectful,” Mize said.
Mize is also is active in the community of Atchison and has an interest in what hurdles will future generations face.
“First of all it will take keeping people involved, creating a strong housing market so people don’t have to live in surrounding areas, and be sure to keep abreast of what people living in the community want and expect,” Mize said.
