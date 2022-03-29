Atchison – Distribution center workers at Blish-Mize, a wholesale hardware distributor here in Atchison, Kansas, officially voted to remove Teamsters Local 696 union officials from their workplace. With free legal assistance from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, a Blish-Mize employee filed a decertification petition, back in November of 2021 with the National Labor Relations Board. The petition bore the signatures of enough of the coworkers to trigger an NLRB-supervised decertification election, during which a large majority of the employees voted to oust Teamsters officials from their workplace.
Back on Jan. 12, NLRB regional officials tallied the ballots and announced the workers had voted 26-14 to remove the Teamsters. However, the results were objected from Teamsters Local 696, bringing forth a hearing held back on February 7th, involving Blish-Mize Co., the Blish-Mize employee, the petitioner, represented by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, and Teamsters Local 696. The Teamsters presented three objections, to which all three were denied by the National Labor Relations Board. Teamsters Local 696 had one more final opportunity to appeal the decision, taking it to the National Labor Relations Board, with a filing deadline for the appeal being Friday, March 18th. No appeal was filed resulting in Blish-Mize Distribution Center employees no longer being subject to unwanted union representation.
In the past year alone, Foundation attorneys helped numerous workers remove unwanted Teamsters officials from workplaces across the country. Thanks to “blocking charge” reforms adopted by the Trump NLRB in 2020 at the Foundation’s urging, workers have been able to act on their desire to oust unpopular union officials with far fewer delays.
The “blocking charge” reforms prevent a union’s unfair labor practice charges against employers from halting decertification elections. Now, except in extraordinary circumstances, even if charges are filed, employees still have a chance to vote immediately and know the results. Before the reforms went into effect, even charges that ultimately proved meritless could delay an election for months or years.
“The Blish-Mize Co. employee/petitioner and the majority of coworkers exercised their right to free themselves from unwanted Teamsters boss control,” National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation President Mark Mix said. “We hope that Teamsters officials respect the choice made by the workers in a workplace where it’s clear they aren’t wanted.”
In a comment from Blish-Mize's fifth-generation CEO & President, Jonathan Mize said, "We are very pleased with the outcome of the votes received and counted by the NLRB, even though this entire process took way longer than expected. However, We are even more pleased and proud of the confidence our distribution center employees have given us in order to continue to grow and meet the challenges of our business."
"We've had a working relationship with the Teamsters Local 696 union for more than 70 years. However, the majority of our employees have spoken and wanted change, which again is very exciting for us as we can now transition to a One-Blish-Mize operating philosophy," Mize said.
The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization providing free legal aid to employees whose human or civil rights have been violated by compulsory unionism abuses. The Foundation, which can be contacted toll-free at 1-800-336-3600, assists thousands of employees in around 250 cases nationwide per year.
Blish-Mize Co. is a 151-year-old wholesale hardware distributor, with over 140 employees, headquartered in Atchison. They have over 140 employees, servicing over 13 states throughout the Midwest, Rocky Mountains, and Southwest regions. They also provide e-commerce fulfillment for some of the nation's largest E-Commerce Retailers, from their 500,000 square foot distribution center in Atchison.
