The First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, will be holding a special service on Sunday, June 19th at 6pm at 301 N 7th Street. A celebration on Juneteenth.
Pastors and members of the Seventh Day Adventist, Faith Walkers Outreach and the First Christian Church will be participating.
Special music will be provided by the Seventh Day Advent Church and Faith Walkers Outreach.
Everyone is invited to attend. A cookie reception will be held after the service.
Masks will be required.
