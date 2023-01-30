PRATT – The 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year Contest, hosted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, is officially underway. Participation is simple; record the number of unique bird species you see in Kansas from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023 and submit your findings. You just might end up a 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year winner.
Participants of all skill levels are invited to compete in one of three age groups: Youth -- age 17 and younger; adult -- ages 18-64; or senior -- age 65 and older. The winners from each category will receive prizes to be awarded in January 2024.
> Participants must read and abide by the set of rules governing the competition. These rules are adapted from the American Birding Association Recording Rules and Interpretations and include the Code of Birding Ethics. Breaking, or disregard for, these rules will result in disqualification.
> Participants must log their data into the online service, eBird, available on the Cornell University website, ebird.org. Each participant must create an individual profile, sign-in and password to begin submitting sightings.
> Participants must submit a running total list of observed species quarterly to the program coordinator to track progress and provide quality control. The program coordinator and competition committee have final say on list totals. Quarterly submission dates for the 2023 contest are: Friday, June 30, Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31.
Winners will be recognized, and prizes awarded, in mid-January of the following calendar year, which will be in 2024. Award categories are as follows: Youth, Adult Novice, Adult Intermediate, Adult Advanced, and Senior.
