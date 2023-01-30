Geese

Canada geese and other bird species are often a common sight at Warnock Lake as well as some other public lands throughout Atchison County.  

 Globe file photo

PRATT – The 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year Contest, hosted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, is officially underway. Participation is simple; record the number of unique bird species you see in Kansas from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023 and submit your findings. You just might end up a 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year winner.

Participants of all skill levels are invited to compete in one of three age groups: Youth -- age 17 and younger; adult -- ages 18-64; or senior -- age 65 and older. The winners from each category will receive prizes to be awarded in January 2024.

