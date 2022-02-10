The City of Atchison welcomes Los Angeles, California-based, environmentally-friendly electric transportation company, Bird Rides, to the Atchison market. Bird intends to bring their shared e-scooters to the city in the coming days. The scooters are available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city.
Mayor Bartlett stated, “Our 2020 Strategic Plan specifically calls out the exploration of alternative and emerging modes of transportation. I think they’ll be a great addition to the community.”
The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15mph. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never block driveways. Riders are required to be 18 years old and above to access the scooters. They are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and are required to obey all standard rules of the road.
“We’re excited to see more private investment coming into Atchison,” Interim City Manager Justin Pregont said. “This offering has the potential to better connect downtown to other activity nodes throughout the Atchison community, including Benedictine College.”
Additionally, Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:
Community Pricing - Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micro-mobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel - Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.
Community Mode - Community Mode allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area. When a report is submitted, a member of the Bird team is assigned to correct the issue. Anyone can access Community Mode by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.
If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).
