BINGO bash to benefit Juneteenth

Atchison Juneteenth Committee

Special to the Atchison Globe

Mary Meyers

Sep 15, 2022

The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997.

The Atchison Juneteenth Committee is hosting a Benefit BINGO Bash this weekend during an evening event at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Atchison.

Memorial Hall is located at 819 Commercial Street.

The concession stand opens at 5 p.m.

Suggested donation for BINGO boards are 10 for $15, or $2 per board.

A $1 donation for childcare opens at 5:30 p.m.

The 20 BINGO games are scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until 8 p.m.

There will be prizes for winners.
